AbelsonTaylor Promotes Dave Schafer to Director of Digital Production and Quality Assurance

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2021 – AbelsonTaylor has promoted Dave Schafer to director of digital production and quality assurance. Working closely with the agency’s creative, account and project management groups, he will manage digital producers and quality assurance specialists to ensure AbelsonTaylor’s creative vision is realized in all digital tactics. He reports to Christopher Mauck, senior director of interactive technology.

“Dave’s versatility, collaborative leadership style, and ever-expanding knowledge base make him a strong asset to the agency,” Mauck said. “His technical expertise keeps our digital offerings among the best in the industry, and his ability to guide colleagues and clients through the details required to ensure a digital strategy works as planned has made him invaluable in tactical execution.”

Schafer joined AbelsonTaylor in 2011 as part of the agency’s interactive development group, quickly shifting to digital production and later adding quality assurance to his responsibilities. Prior to that, he worked in senior leadership roles with several market research and software development companies, including two that he co-founded.

Schafer earned a Bachelor of Arts in physics from Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. He holds “certified practitioner” credentials in six systems, including Veeva Software Solutions, Oracle Eloqua, and Google Campaign Manager.

