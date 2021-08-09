AbelsonTaylor Promotes Donald Dowd to Vice President of Finance

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2021 – Citing his wide-ranging business skills and significant contributions to the agency, AbelsonTaylor has promoted former controller Donald Dowd to vice president of finance. He joined AbelsonTaylor in 2006 and has more than 25 years of agency and corporate financial experience.

Dowd will work with senior managers to optimize financial decision-making and support agency growth. He reports to Keith Stenlund, executive vice president, chief financial officer.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without Don’s dedication and expertise,” Stenlund said. “In addition to being a stellar accountant, he is also well-versed in banking and treasury management, corporate risk management, business insurance, work pricing, and turning business data into actionable insights. He provides tremendous value to the agency, and I trust and appreciate him greatly.”

Dowd earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of Illinois in Chicago. He is a member of the Central Region Finance Committee for the 4A’s (American Association of Advertising Agencies). He also serves as a mentor with Young Men Enlightened Now (Y.M.E.N.), a Chicago-based program of the Apostolic Faith Church promoting positive values among males aged seven to 20.

About AbelsonTaylor

AbelsonTaylor is a fiercely independent, full-service health and wellness advertising agency headquartered in Chicago. The company has been creating award-winning work that drives clients’ business success (“Return On Imagination”) for 40 years. To learn more, visit abelsontaylor.com and follow the company on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn.

