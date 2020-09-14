AbelsonTaylor Promotes Erica Rivera to Vice President, Engagement Strategy

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2020 – AbelsonTaylor, one of the world’s premier health and wellness advertising agencies, has promoted Erica Rivera from senior director to vice president of engagement strategy. She will oversee multichannel marketing strategy for all agency clients, supporting their success by helping create the most relevant and quantifiable experiences for their target audiences. She will also continue to play a leadership role on AbelsonTaylor’s substantial portfolio of rare disease accounts and contribute to new business development. She reports to Christopher Dimmock, senior vice president, integrated strategy. ­­­­­­­

“Erica has helped establish engagement strategy as a vital AbelsonTaylor service that measurably moves brands forward and builds important relationships for our clients,” Dimmock says. “Whether for a startup’s first product or for an established brand nearing sunset, she combines a strong understanding of patient and physician mindsets with an equally strong knowledge of the most effective channels for engaging with target audiences and motivating them to action.”

Rivera joined AbelsonTaylor in 2015 as a manager of relationship management strategy, rapidly expanding her responsibilities to include engagement strategy and digital strategy. With special expertise in rare diseases, she has led numerous successful engagement initiatives in this space, including the first Hacking Hemophilia event with CSL Behring, MIT Hacking Medicine and the National Hemophilia Foundation. She has also led several award-winning unbranded campaigns to build awareness of specific diseases and their challenges. She frequently writes for healthcare publications on topics related to engagement strategy and rare disease marketing.

Before joining AbelsonTaylor, Rivera worked in account management and engagement strategy roles for a variety of advertising and marketing companies in Texas and Chicago. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

