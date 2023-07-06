AbelsonTaylor promotes healthcare industry veteran Eric Densmore to senior vice president, business development

CHICAGO, July 6, 2023 – Leading health and wellness advertising agency AbelsonTaylor has promoted 26-year healthcare marketing industry veteran Eric Densmore to senior vice president, business development.

In addition to current client management responsibilities, he has recently been acting in a new-business role and will now focus primarily on spearheading AbelsonTaylor’s new account growth, reporting to President Jeff Berg.

Densmore assumes the role from Jay Carter, who began serving in an emeritus role at AbelsonTaylor in February and recently left the agency.

“Eric is a strategic, inclusive leader who has enjoyed exceptional success during his 16 years at AbelsonTaylor, launching and marketing brands in multiple categories to diverse audiences globally,” said Berg. “He has a ‘boots-on-the-ground’ perspective and has had a strong track record using new and innovative data driven solutions to launch and expand client brands, demonstrating a rare combination of business intelligence, creativity, and innovation. He is perfectly suited for this new role with his deep industry knowledge, solid relationships, and ability to establish new connections. We are excited to have Eric lead us forward as we expand our capabilities to deliver a ‘Return on Imagination’ to our clients.”

“AbelsonTaylor offers clients unparalleled experience, data driven marketing solutions and teams that are focused on exceeding expectations, “Densmore said. “I look forward to helping our agency grow and to fostering previous, existing and new client relationships.”

Prior to assuming his new position, Densmore was senior vice president, account director, leading agency teams that helped catapult brands to historic industry sales records based on strong client partnerships, effective launch strategies, and superb creative execution. He has received some of the pharma marketing industry’s most prestigious awards and accolades on behalf of his clients’ brand achievements. These include a Med Ad News Manny Award for Agency Brand Team of the Year, a PM360 ELITE Award in the Strategists category, and a PharmaVoice 100 Award in the Brand Champions category.

Densmore joined AbelsonTaylor as senior vice president in 2007 from Euro RSCG Life, where he served as group vice president. Previously, he was an account supervisor at GSW, a position he held following his first two years as an AbelsonTaylor account executive beginning in 1997.

Densmore graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing in 1996.

About AbelsonTaylor

AbelsonTaylor is a fiercely independent full-service health and wellness advertising agency headquartered in Chicago. The company has been creating award-winning work that drives clients’ business success (Return on Imagination™) for more than 40 years. To learn more, visit abelsontaylor.com and follow the company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

To learn more, visit abelsontaylorgroup.com.

