Hunter Named EVP, Client Services; Koch Appointed EVP, Project Management

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2019 – AbelsonTaylor, one of the world’s premier health and wellness advertising agencies, has promoted Lynnette Hunter to executive vice president, director of client services, and Jeanine Koch to executive vice president, director of project management. Both have also been appointed to the firm’s Senior Leadership Team, a five-person committee that advises on key business and policy decisions for the agency. Hunter and Koch report to Jeff Berg, who was promoted to president of AbelsonTaylor in August, succeeding agency founder Dale Taylor, who remains chief executive officer and chairman of the board.

“Jeanine and Lynnette have played vital roles in AbelsonTaylor’s growth and evolution and will be key drivers of our future growth and success,” said Berg. “Both are trailblazers with a passion for integrating innovation and digital technology into client and agency solutions, whether the goal is finding a better way for patients and physicians to interact with a brand or developing a faster production process. Their “What if?” approach to our business, coupled with deep experience and strong leadership skills, will enhance our competitiveness going forward.”

Hunter, previously senior vice president, account director, will be responsible for account management, account planning, engagement strategy, media, and clinical information. She has managed some of the agency’s largest accounts and helped bring many important products to market, once leading three successful brand launches simultaneously.

Recognized as a master strategist and tactician, Hunter is also a leader in digital marketing and customer engagement. In 2018, she led an initiative to integrate the two functions with AbelsonTaylor’s account management department, creating new synergies and strengthening the agency’s expertise in all three areas. She also piloted a program connecting startups with AbelsonTaylor clients for fresh thinking on brand challenges. She has been a driving force behind the agency’s participation in major digital health events, including South by Southwest and the annual MIT Hacking Medicine Grand Hack.

Hunter joined AbelsonTaylor in 2000 after earning a Bachelor of Science in biological sciences from the University of Illinois at Chicago. She has won numerous professional honors during her career, including more than 25 awards for a current Avanos campaign. She was named to the 2019 MM&M Hall of Femme in recognition of her leadership in medical marketing.

Married and the mother of two, Hunter lives with her family in Shorewood, Ill.

Koch, formerly senior vice president, project management, is responsible for expanding AbelsonTaylor’s innovative approach to project management, a function she turned on its head in 2014, when she established a department that redefines the role, value and stature of project management. Her teams, partnering cross-functionally with other agency teams, help meet one of the industry’s most pressing goals – achieving more with less. They identify the most effective ways of moving projects from concept to completion, bringing new value to clients while positioning AbelsonTaylor to manage a changing healthcare landscape. Koch has transformed project management into a client-facing career specialty that focuses on the quality of agency work as well as keeping it on track, on schedule and on budget.

Koch joined AbelsonTaylor in 1998, rising from account executive to senior vice president, account director before becoming senior vice president of project management. She has managed some of the agency’s largest accounts, developing a deep understanding of client needs and concerns while honing a leadership style built on bridging divides and developing strong, trusting relationships.

Outside of work, Koch is a board member of the Sue Duncan Children’s Center, a year-round academic and social adjustment program that inspires a love of learning in at-risk children through tutoring, mentoring, enrichment activities, and lasting relationships.

Koch earned a Bachelor of Science in public relations from Illinois State University. She lives in Park Ridge, Ill., with her family.

About AbelsonTaylor

Chicago-based AbelsonTaylor is one of the world’s premier health and wellness advertising agencies, offering strategic, creative, interactive, media and client service expertise. To learn more, visit abelsontaylor.com and follow the company on Twitter and Facebook .

CONTACTS:

Cynthia Amorese Andrew Lavin

(908) 665-8072 (516) 944-4486

camorese@comcast.net andrewlavin@alavin.com