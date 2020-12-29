AbelsonTaylor Promotes Stephanie Zimmerman and Meghan Gill to Director of Project Management

CHICAGO, Dec. 29, 2020 – AbelsonTaylor, one of the world’s premier health and wellness advertising agencies, has elevated Stephanie Zimmerman and Meghan Gill to director of project management. Each will be responsible for a portfolio of agency accounts, ensuring all projects are resourced appropriately, completed on time and on budget, and managed for optimal success. Each will also help build client relationships, identify growth opportunities, and participate in new business development. Both report to Executive Vice President Jeanine Koch.

“Stephanie and Meghan exemplify the leadership, performance and work ethic that distinguish AbelsonTaylor’s innovative approach to project management,” Koch said. “They collaborate cross-functionally with all stakeholders, internal and external, to create detailed roadmaps to successful campaign execution. They also work shoulder-to-shoulder with creative and client management to address obstacles and take advantage of new opportunities, always with the goal of bringing added value to our clients.”

Zimmerman, formerly associate director of project management, has led a broad and comprehensive range of project management initiatives, including several multi-channel launch campaigns. Equally comfortable working with established pharma companies and innovative startups, she is a masterful communicator who clearly establishes a shared understanding of goals and responsibilities among internal teams, clients and their partners. She helped pioneer AbelsonTaylor’s Fixed Pricing Model for project management and continues to play a critical role in improving and expanding agency project management offerings.

She joined AbelsonTaylor as a traffic coordinator in 2009, shortly after earning a Bachelor of Arts in communication from Michigan State University.

Gill, formerly associate director of project management, has helped lead numerous campaigns to success across multiple audiences, channels and therapeutic categories. With deep experience and a collaborative work style, she builds relationships that enable her to quickly understand client priorities and constraints and smoothly transition from one area of business to another. She is a gifted mentor who motivates colleagues to continuously build their skills and explore new approaches to project management.

She joined AbelsonTaylor in 2009 as a project coordinator, steadily rising through the account management ranks before focusing her career on project management. She earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Notre Dame in 2009, working in media, advertising and community relations throughout college.

About AbelsonTaylor

Chicago-based AbelsonTaylor is one of the world’s premier health and wellness advertising agencies, offering strategic, creative, interactive, media and client service expertise. To learn more, visit abelsontaylor.com and follow the company on Twitter and Facebook .

