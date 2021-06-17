AbelsonTaylor Promotes Tarah Sperando to Associate Creative Director

CHICAGO, June 17, 2021 – AbelsonTaylor has promoted former content strategist and copy supervisor Tarah Sperando to associate creative director. She will oversee copy teams on assigned brands and projects, helping to implement novel creative solutions and develop new strategies for meeting client marketing goals. She will also participate in brand planning, market research, and new business development. She reports to Tristen George, senior vice president and group creative director.

“Tarah helped pioneer AbelsonTaylor’s digital experience design group, spending more than four years as its chief writer and content strategist,” George said. “In her new role, she will assume greater leadership responsibilities, mentoring new creatives, exploring new business solutions, and working across agency departments to foster collaboration and growth.”

Sperando joined AbelsonTaylor in 2011, shortly after earning a Bachelor of Arts in marketing communications from Chicago’s Columbia College. She started her career as a traditional copywriter before expanding into content strategy and finding her niche where creativity and strategy meet. Her work has been recognized with several professional awards, including PM360 Greatest Creators and Pharma Choice awards.

