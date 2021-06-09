AbelsonTaylor Rebrands, Focusing on Delivery of Measurable Market Success for Clients

“Return On Imagination™” Links Agency’s Creative Thinking to Integrated Strategies That Build Brands, Drive Sales

CHICAGO, June 9, 2021 – AbelsonTaylor is rebranding and launching a new creative campaign focused on the agency’s core value proposition: furthering the long-term success of client business interests.

The agency’s new tagline, “Delivering a Return On Imagination™,” succinctly underscores the role of creativity and a focus on measurable business results in AbelsonTaylor’s approach to campaign development and implementation.

“As David Ogilvy famously noted, the purpose of advertising is selling,” says AT President Jeff Berg. “That’s sometimes overshadowed in healthcare marketing because we have the privilege of bringing products to market that are truly life-changing and often lifesaving. Significant investment goes into patient education and advocacy and alliance building. But advancing the success of our clients’ business interests, with imagination, accountability, and all the newest tools at our disposal, is a top priority at AbelsonTaylor and something that we do exceptionally well. It’s time to speak that simple and important truth and make it central to how we present ourselves to the industry.”

In a series of print and display ads promoting the new branding, readers are asked, “What do you get when every discipline within an agency dreams up imaginative ways to transform your brand and drive measurable market results?” The answer, of course, is “Return On Imagination,” which AbelsonTaylor delivers for every brand it touches.

In addition to the advertising campaign, other rebranding elements include a new corporate identity program, refreshed social media, and a new website. All were developed in-house by a team led by Jody Van Swearingen, senior vice president and group creative director.

The agency’s new logo features the letters A and T in an upward-pointing arrow that can also be seen as an artist’s easel. Deceptively simple, retro yet contemporary, it powerfully conveys the message that AbelsonTaylor understands the business of creativity as well as the creativity of business.

Click here https://abelsontaylor.com/assets/index.html to see the agency’s new brand vision.

About AbelsonTaylor

AbelsonTaylor is a fiercely independent, full-service health and wellness advertising agency headquartered in Chicago. The company has been creating award-winning work that drives clients’ business success (“Return On Imagination”) for 40 years. To learn more, visit abelsontaylor.com and follow the company on Twitter , Facebook .and LinkedIn.

