AbelsonTaylor Welcomes Insights Cultivator Mike Czuba as VP of Insights Innovation

CHICAGO, April 29, 2021 – AbelsonTaylor, one of the world’s premier health and wellness advertising agencies, has hired veteran insights and market research expert Mike Czuba as vice president of insights innovation.

In this newly created position, Czuba will focus on elevating AbelsonTaylor’s capabilities in cultivating meaningful and actionable strategic insights through innovative market research and development methodologies. He will also develop practices that operationalize integrated strategy across the agency’s planning, engagement and marketing intelligence teams, all with an eye toward the development of compelling and measurable multichannel marketing strategies. He reports to Christopher Dimmock, senior vice president of integrated strategy.

“Mike is a welcome addition to the agency because he has a wealth of experience turning market research into powerful insights that provoke creative marketing ideas that, ultimately, influence better healthcare decisions,” said Dimmock. “He is a student of human decision-making who constantly challenges the models of behavior to gain better insights into the psychological, emotional, social and economic constructs that frame our relationships with our own health, our family’s well-being, and our healthcare provider communities.”

Prior to joining AbelsonTaylor, Czuba was executive vice president of strategy and planning at Shapiro+Raj, a market research and insights firm based in Chicago, where he helped develop innovative new methods for cultivating market insights and provided strategic counsel to pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, Janssen, Novartis and AstraZeneca.

Previously, as vice president and planning director at Cavalry Chicago, he served as the insights lead on the agency’s MillerCoors’ innovations business. His work in developing a deep, nuanced understanding of beer drinkers fueled successful new product launches as well as reinvigorating legacy brands like Coors Banquet. This same knowledge also inspired new creative approaches to promoting treatments in prostate cancer and other therapeutic areas.

