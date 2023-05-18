AbelsonTaylor will rock the house in Battle for Hope band competition to benefit Chicago’s Off the Street Club for at-risk kids

Chicago, May 18, 2023 – Leading health and wellness advertising agency AbelsonTaylor will compete along with other Chicago agency bands in the 10th Annual Battle for Hope to support Off the Street Club on Thursday, May 18, at the Cubby Bear in Wrigleyville, 1059 West Addison Chicago. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Off The Street Club is the oldest boys and girls club in Chicago and serves more than 3,000 at-risk kids and teens from one of the city’s toughest neighborhoods, West Garfield Park, where crime, gangs and drugs are a daily threat. The bands hope to raise $45,000 for scholarships to send club members to summer camp at Camp Mathieu in Wheaton, Ill.

“Battle for Hope brings everyone together over a shared passion for music while supporting Chicago’s youth,” said AbelsonTaylor band member Robert Williams.” The funds we raise will help provide an outdoor wooded camp experience with numerous summer activities. As an advertising agency focused on health and wellness, we understand the psychological benefits of a safe place to learn, laugh and play without worry and are thrilled to support Off the Street Club.”

AbelsonTaylor’s band, “Hard to Swallow,” will perform crowd-pleasing songs across many genres. The group members include:

Robert Williams – Drums and Senior Veteran Advisory

Theo Hild – Electric Guitar

Skylar Jameson – Vocals

Eric Patterson – Electric Bass

Julian Berke – Keyboard Most Musician

Amy Wenrich – Vocals

Pete Hlavach – Electric Guitar

Kati Ballentine – Saxophone

Brian Nudera – Vocals

Kathy Kraft – Band Manager

Bands from Cramer-Krasselt, Epsilon, FCB and iCrossing will also compete. An Edelman band, consisting of staffers and outside players, will perform but not compete.

Each band will play a 23-minute set judged by music industry professionals on musicianship, performance, audience reaction and the “X-factor.” The judges are David Dakich, General Manager at Chicago Recording Company, Frank Catalano, saxophonist and composer, and Vince Lawrence, record producer and house music pioneer.

Battle for Hope was founded in 2013 by Sujal Patel, CTO of Plus Company.

“It will be a high-energy event and a great time for the bands and the fans, and the best part is that it will raise money so that kids in one of Chicago’s toughest neighborhoods will be able to attend summer camp,” said Patel.

General admission tickets are $25, and VIP tickets, including premium open bar, appetizers and access to seating in a private VIP room, are $125. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.ticketweb.com/event/battle-for-hope-cubby-bear-tickets/13070865.

About AbelsonTaylor

AbelsonTaylor is a fiercely independent full-service health and wellness advertising agency headquartered in Chicago. The company has been creating award-winning work that drives clients’ business success (Return on Imagination™) for more than 40 years.

AbelsonTaylor gives back to the Chicago community and contributes to charitable causes nationally and around the globe through its HeartsATWork corporate social responsibility program, which gives employees opportunities to volunteer, raise funds and donations, and provide services to support charitable organizations.

About Battle for Hope

Battle for Hope is Chicago’s advertising industry battle of the bands to benefit Off the Street Club, the city’s oldest boys and girls club. Off the Street Club provides more than 3,000 children in the West Garfield Park neighborhood with afterschool programs, and a summer camp to give members a safe place to learn, play and receive mentorship.

Source: AbelsonTaylor