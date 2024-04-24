About 3.6 mln Medicare beneficiaries could be eligible for Wegovy coverage, study shows

April 24 (Reuters) – About 3.6 million overweight or obese patients with heart conditions insured under the U.S. Medicare program could be eligible for coverage of Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) weight-loss drug Wegovy, a study published by Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) showed on Wednesday.

Why it’s important

Wegovy was approved by the U.S. health regulator last month for lowering the risk of stroke and heart attack in overweight or obese adults who do not have diabetes.
 

The additional approval would expand Medicare coverage for Wegovy and coverage by other insurers for such adults with heart conditions.
Medicare prescription drug plans administered by private insurers, known as Part D, currently cannot cover drugs that are approved solely for obesity.
 
However, under a new guidance, such drugs would be paid for if they receive U.S. approval for a secondary use that Medicare does cover.

 
 

