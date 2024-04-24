About 3.6 mln Medicare beneficiaries could be eligible for Wegovy coverage, study shows

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png 0 0 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-04-24 05:09:162024-04-24 09:35:23About 3.6 mln Medicare beneficiaries could be eligible for Wegovy coverage, study shows
April 24 (Reuters) – About 3.6 million overweight or obese patients with heart conditions insured under the U.S. Medicare program could be eligible for coverage of Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) weight-loss drug Wegovy, a study published by Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) showed on Wednesday.
Why it’s important
Wegovy was approved by the U.S. health regulator last month for lowering the risk of stroke and heart attack in overweight or obese adults who do not have diabetes.