Accelerated approval therapies reach diverse range of Medicare beneficiaries

The accelerated approval pathway: why does it matter?

The accelerated approval pathway is used by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expedite access to therapies that treat serious unmet medical needs. Accelerated approval allows the FDA to rely on surrogate or intermediate clinical endpoints to approve therapies in a shorter time frame than would be possible with traditional endpoints. Therapies approved via this pathway are subject to the FDA’s review and approval and must demonstrate safety and provide substantial evidence of efficacy. Moreover, confirmatory trials must be conducted to confirm clinical benefit. These trials may lead to products’ “conversion” to traditional approval or, in cases where clinical benefit is not demonstrated, their withdrawal from the market.

Since its establishment in 1992, the accelerated approval program has resulted in approval of more than 300 therapies across a range of disease areas. Many products approved via accelerated approval treat cancer or HIV. Others treat rare diseases or conditions specific to pediatric populations, such as Fabry disease, pulmonary arterial hypertension, or Chagas disease. Our recent analysis focused on products treating iron overload, blood cancers, and other cancers (i.e., all cancer types other than blood cancers). The analysis of the number of drugs approved in these therapeutic areas showed robust use of this approval pathway from 2012–2021 (see Figure 1).

Recent discussion of accelerated approval

The accelerated approval pathway has come under scrutiny by some policymakers and researchers in recent years. Concerned about the cost of accelerated approval therapies, the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission (MACPAC) has considered proposing a higher mandatory rebate for therapies approved via this pathway before they complete confirmatory trials as well as allowing state Medicaid programs to restrict access to these therapies based on a Medicare National Coverage Determination (NCD). Other policymakers and payers have questioned the value of these therapies.

Amidst this discussion, researchers have been analyzing the impacts of accelerated approval on patient access. A 2022 analysis found that drugs first approved under the accelerated approval pathway resulted in more than 250,000 Medicare beneficiary-years of access to drugs, utilized by 182,000 unique beneficiaries. Analyses of survivability and outcomes are more complex, with recent analysis pointing toward either limited gains in these areas — or measurable gains in life-years.

Consideration of who is accessing accelerated approval therapies

Though the discussion of accelerated approval has captured some data on overall access, little has been done to examine who is accessing these therapies. To begin to address this question, PhRMA enlisted Avalere, part of Avalere Health, to analyze Medicare fee-for-service claims. By focusing on utilization of therapies that received at least one accelerated approval indication, Avalere generated a snapshot of which beneficiaries might be accessing drugs that have used the accelerated approval pathway.

Therapies treating blood cancers, other (non-blood) cancers, and iron overload are the focus of this analysis. Blood cancers include conditions such as leukemia and lymphoma; in the United States, the highest incidence rates for blood cancer are among White non-Hispanic individuals and Black individuals, according to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Iron overload is a common complication of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. According to the CDC, about 90 percent of U.S. individuals with sickle cell disease are Black; beta thalassemia is most common in individuals of Mediterranean, African, and Southeast Asian descent.

Our analysis examined utilization for dual-eligible beneficiaries (i.e., individuals enrolled in Medicare and Medicaid) and non-duals, beneficiaries’ geography, and beneficiaries’ race/ ethnicity. It is a broad snapshot of utilization, capturing any utilization once a product has been granted accelerated approval for any indication and not excluding utilization of non-accelerated indications. While the methodology of this analysis is simplified, it still offers a general understanding of who is accessing these therapies.

Cancer therapies’ utilization generally aligned with Medicare demographics, with iron overload differences

Considering utilization of therapies with at least one accelerated approval indication from 2012–2021, dual eligibles’ utilization of cancer therapies is in line with program demographics. Dual-eligible beneficiaries made up approximately 1 in 5 Medicare beneficiaries during the study period, and utilization for accelerated approval products treating cancers mirrored this share, with 18–19 percent of utilization attributable to duals in 2021. Utilization of therapies treating iron overload was significantly more concentrated among duals (69 percent dual eligibles; see Figure 2.)

When considering the CMS-defined categories of race/ ethnicity, both dual and non-dual Black and Asian beneficiaries utilized accelerated approval cancer medications at rates approximately proportionate to the full Medicare population, while White beneficiaries had disproportionately higher use and Hispanic beneficiaries had disproportionately lower use. Dual-eligible beneficiaries who received accelerated approval drugs for iron overload were more often Black or Asian than other racial/ethnic groups —and non-dual beneficiaries were disproportionately Black and Asian as well (see Figure 3). This finding aligns with expectations — it is generally consistent with the prevalence data for beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease, which are commonly treated with iron overload products.

What’s next?

As noted, this analysis is a snapshot of utilization of accelerated approval therapies. Some beneficiaries in the sample may have been taking these medicines or others before the products under consideration received accelerated approval, making it difficult to draw firm conclusions regarding access. More work could be done to examine these nuances. Analysis could also further examine how utilization compares to prevalence of conditions by race/ethnicity or other demographic variables, such as sex. For now, these findings show that accelerated approval products have been utilized by a range of Medicare beneficiaries, including those in minority populations disproportionately impacted by certain conditions.