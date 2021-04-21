Access to Patients and Providers: How Has COVID-19 Affected the Healthcare and Life Sciences Industries?



By Tina Wilson, VP, Client Partner – Health and Life Sciences, Astound Commerce

As we continue to sift through the barrage of information regarding survival rates, resurgence, vaccines, and secondary illnesses, COVID-19 and its economic impact continues to a primary global burden. In the midst of those serious concerns, the health and life sciences (HLS) industry continues its accelerated journey of perpetual assessment and evolution. As the industry emerges from the pandemic effect, leaders are realizing that COVID-19 has provided crucial learnings to their organizations that will benefit the entire industry.

Early in 2020, organizations realized their need to adapt in order to survive. For some this meant a rapid and strategic digital transformation. The pandemic has accelerated some digital roadmaps by an average of three to five years, just in the last 12 months.

Some organizations like Bayer, Novo Nordisk, Alkermes and Allergan realized their need to acknowledge the struggles of Healthcare Providers (HCPs) and patients, revise the strategy for reaching these groups. focus on alternative methods to enable more personalized communication for patients, as well as provide authentic support for struggling HCP practices and patient populations. As important for the industry has been reimagining training and digital enablement for the sales and marketing professionals who touch these groups.

Pushy is Past-tense, and Personalization is Preferred

In the pre-pandemic world, HCPs who wanted access to professional samples or educational materials regarding a drug or treatment protocol were most often required to interact face to face with a sales representative. COVID-19 has changed that, forcing the industry to reevaluate commercial sales and marketing strategies by employing modern and compliant digital commerce ecosystems. This strategy allows organizations to achieve a reimagined and blended, omnichannel marketing and sales approach.

In addition, it is critical that companies protect the health and wellbeing of sales teams and empower them with equipment, platforms, and information that is no longer one-directional. Corporate teams are now engaging with sales leaders at a city, county, and state level, rather than operating solely at regional levels, often on a daily basis, to judge the safety of HCP visits. Operations and sales training teams are revising learning sessions to focus on personal health equipment, social distancing, and the emerging blended approach to HCP engagement. This approach focuses on digital engagement, face to face conversations, when appropriate and virtual communication.

What has emerged is the revelation that digital is no longer the future. It is now, and HCPs are embracing the change. HCPs that were hesitant to allow a constant stream of sales executives with lunch and treats are more open to engaging in a quick call or virtual meeting. This type of meeting can be far more effective for both parties because it saves time and allows the HCP to focus more on their practice and caring for patients. What better way for a sales professional to demonstrate their understanding of the current climate and their authentic desire and ability to help build HCP practices than through compliant, digital and virtual knowledge. This relational caring for HCP practices and the people behind it is the distinguishing factor between pushy sales and caring, transformative service.

Patients no longer have patience

Pre-pandemic, information served up to patients was often commercially generalized and lacked the crucial lens of authentic, patient-centricity. With digital and commerce natives demanding more information, personalization and control of their health, companies are providing more solutions tailored to individual needs in a way that is relational and empathetic. Patients are consumers, and they want the same, personalized solutions and experience provided during their retail interactions. HLS has traditionally struggled with the ability to provide that experience in a compliant way, without feeling like gunslingers in the wild west.

Today, compliant digital commerce is not only achievable, it is the way patients and HCPs expect to do business, and visionary HLS companies are evolving quickly to meet those expectations. COVID-19 has devastated our world and forced people and companies to change. The HLS industry is evolving in a way that puts HCPs and patients at the forefront of every decision.

While patients should be at the heart of everything we do in this industry, a tendency to focus on short term survival may not leave adequate room for future-focused strategic planning. Industry leaders should embrace modern and compliant digital ecosystems that enable, engage, and exceed the expectations of HCPs and consumers. Let’s apply the knowledge gleaned throughout this year and meet them where they are. Together we can make a difference.