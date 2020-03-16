AcelRx Buys Tetraphase Pharma for $14.4 Million

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, headquartered in Redwood City, California, is buying Watertown, Massachusetts-based TetraPhase Pharmaceuticals for $14.4 million.

Under the terms of the deal, AcelRx is acquiring Tetraphase stock at an exchange ratio of 0.6303 shares of AcelRx for each share of Tetraphase, or about $14.4 million, plus a contingent value right (CVR). The CVR is based on Xerava (eravacycline for injection) hitting a specific net sales figure beginning in 2021.

The two companies have a co-promotion agreement to commercialize Xerava for complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI) and Dsuvia for the management of acute pain in medically supervised settings. That co-promotion deal takes effect immediately and allows the two companies to benefit from the promotion of multiple products, share their customer relationships, and make their commercial teams more efficient as the actual close of the merger moves forward. The combined sales team can cover 35 territories that makeup about 70% of the company’s original targeted hospitals.

“We are excited to have reached agreement with TetraPhase, a company with a well-established US salesforce and a high-growth hospital product that complements AcelRx’s commercial strategy,” said Vince Angotti, chief executive officer of AcelRx. “This transaction highlights our focus on efficiently commercializing Dsuvia with a salesforce promoting multiple products and is the first step in our plan to create a growth platform to further consolidate hospital-focused pharmaceutical companies and products. We look forward to integrating Xerava and the existing TetraPhase commercial infrastructure with our own as we strengthen our position on promoting innovative products to healthcare institutions.”