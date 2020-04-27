Ad Council Announces New Members of Board of Directors

Diego Scotti, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer at Verizon, is Named a Board Vice Chair

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 – The Ad Council, America’s leading non-profit organization dedicated to using communications to drive social change, elected new members to its Board of Directors at its spring meeting held virtually last week. The Board is chaired byDavid Fischer, Chief Revenue Officer, Facebook. Diego Scotti, Chief Marketing Officer at Verizon, has been named a Board Vice Chair, joining additional Board Vice Chairs Linda Yaccarino, Chairman, Advertising Sales and Client Partnerships, NBCUniversal, and Jacki Kelley, CEO, Dentsu Aegis Network.

Since the organization’s founding, the Ad Council has been at the forefront of leading the communications industry’s social impact efforts. Its Board of Directors is comprised of a prestigious group of senior marketing and media executives who provide expertise, insights and financial support to ensure the Ad Council’s social good communication campaigns are effective and impactful. Most recently, the Ad Council Board of Directors led the media, marketing, advertising and entertainment industry’s response to the COVID-19 crisis with unprecedented communications efforts.

New members of the Ad Council Board of Directors include:

· Blake Chandlee, VP Global Business Solutions, TikTok

· David Creech, VP Brand Creative, North America, Nike Inc.

· Anthony DeMaio, Head of U.S. Sales, Bloomberg

· Mel Edwards, Global CEO, Wunderman Thompson

· Chad Engelgau, CEO, Acxiom

· Kate Jhaveri, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, National Basketball Association

· Doug Jossem, North America CRO, VICE Media Group

· Ivan Kayser, CEO, Redscout

· Kim Kelleher, President, Commercial Revenue and Partnerships, AMC Networks

· Rich Lehrfeld, SVP Brand Marketing, Creative and Media, Walmart

· Jamie Lomas, Director Global Advertising Sales, Amazon

· Stephanie McMahon, Chief Brand Officer, WWE

· Matt McNally, CEO, Outcome Health

· Joy Robins, CRO, Washington Post

· Tara Roth, President, Goldhirsh Foundation

· Jessica Sibley, CRO, Forbes

· Pete Stein, CEO, Huge

· Roxanne Taylor, SVP, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

“We’re thrilled to welcome our new Board members to this remarkable team of innovative business leaders and creative visionaries in their respective fields,” said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. “By sharing their invaluable insights, expertise and commitment to using the power of communications for good, they will help the Ad Council continue to drive lasting change on the most critical social issues facing our country.”

The Ad Council also added new members to its Leadership Council, which consists of executives across media, tech, marketing and advertising who identify ways their companies can support Ad Council campaigns and the country’s most critical social issues.

New members of the Ad Council Leadership Council include:

· Zachary Dominitz, SVP, Partnerships, CB



· Chris Schmicker, VP, Global Brand & Strategy, Xerox

