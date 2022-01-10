Adam Hessel Named Chief Creative Officer of Ogilvy Health

NEW YORK — January 10, 2022 — Ogilvy announced today that Adam Hessel has been appointed Chief Creative Officer of Ogilvy Health. In this role he will oversee all creative output for Ogilvy Health in North America and serve on Ogilvy Health’s executive leadership team. He will also join Ogilvy’s Worldwide Creative Council.

Adam is an internationally renowned, forward-thinking creative leader with nearly three decades of experience in advertising and marketing. In recent years, Adam has directed his focus toward producing stellar, award-winning work in the pharma, health and wellness arenas and has been an integral figure in the evolution of what creative looks like in the healthcare space. He comes to Ogilvy Health from healthcare marketing agency, Harrison & Star, where he spent the last two years as Chief Creative Officer and prior to that he served as SVP, Creative Director at GSW. Before immersing himself in the HCP world, Adam worked with many transformative figures in advertising at agencies including Deutsch, SpikeDDB, TBWA Chiat Day, The Kaplan Thaler Group, and Publicis. His work has garnered many of the industry’s top awards with Adam himself recently being internationally ranked #1 by Lürzer’s Archive.

Kim Johnson, Global CEO of Ogilvy Health, said: “I had the great fortune of working with Adam some years ago and I’ve seen first-hand what a wildly talented and forward-thinking creative visionary he is. He is the ideal mix of pharma meets consumer meets modern marketing. Adam’s appointment should signal to the industry what we’ve been saying for some time now—Ogilvy Health is more invested than ever in fostering a culture where borderless creativity helps us build our clients’ brands, attract formidable talent, and garner recognition for the impact we’re driving.”

Ogilvy’s Global Chief Creative Officer Liz Taylor added: “Adam is the real deal: fiercely authentic, an unabashed pusher of creative boundaries, and a collaborative leader who knows how to foster environments where creativity thrives. His track record of delivering inspiring work will help ensure Ogilvy Health is always known for creating bold, innovative ideas that inspire brands and people to impact the health of the world. We are thrilled to have him joining our team.”

Adam said: “For as long as I can remember, anyone coming up in the industry understood the Ogilvy name to be synonymous with creativity and success in the worlds of advertising and marketing. Ogilvy has been the gold standard by which so many other agencies measure themselves. Having admired Ogilvy from the outside looking in for so many years, I’m extremely excited to work with Kim, Liz and this talented creative team to help build upon the rich history and phenomenal work that’s made Ogilvy Health such an iconic place to grow brands and careers.”

