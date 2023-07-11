ADC Therapeutics pauses enrollment to mid-stage trial for cancer drug

,

ADC Therapeutics pauses enrollment to mid-stage trial for cancer drug

July 11 (Reuters) – ADC Therapeutics (ADCT.N) has paused enrollments in a mid-stage study evaluating its drug Zynlonta for treating a type of blood cancer over safety concerns, it said on Tuesday, sending its shares down 16% in premarket trading.

The move comes after a review of data of 40 patients in the trial indicated potentially excessive respiratory-related events, including seven deaths and five serious adverse events.

An investigator assessment showed 11 of the 12 events, including six of the seven deaths, were individually assessed as unlikely or unrelated to study drug, the company said, adding that cause of the events are being further probed.

All patients with fatal events had one or more significant respiratory, cardiac co-morbidities and all were aged 80 years or above, ADC said.

The trial was testing Zynlonta along with rituximab, a biosimilar drug for Roche’s (ROG.S) monoclonal antibody Rituxan, in unfit or frail patients with previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

Zynlonta was granted an accelerated approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treating adults with certain types of large B-cell lymphoma that has come back or that did not respond to previous treatment.

A continued approval would require the drug to show clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

ADC said it has notified all study investigators and regulators, including in Europe, where the drug is approved, of its decision to pause enrollment.

It also does not expect to report more data from the trial by the end of the year.

Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Arun Koyyur
 
Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Novavax EU says Novavax COVID vaccine should carry heart side-effect warning
FDA Akebia stands by anemia in CKD drug in dispute resolution request
FDA U.S. FDA classifies recall of Philips' respiratory devices as most serious
BioNTech Cash-rich BioNTech broadens scope as COVID shot sales slide
Takeda Takeda puts up $1B-Plus for Hutchmed's colorectal cancer drug
Johnson & Johnson J&J says blood cancer drug improves progression-free survival in patients
Syros Pharmaceuticals Syros to Raise Approximately $190 Million Through Merger with TYME Technologies and Concurrent Private Placement
Medical research lab AstraZeneca deepens gene editing capabilities with Revvity partnership