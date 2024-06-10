Added health benefits of Wegovy, Zepbound could attract more men, doctors say

June 10 (Reuters) – Evidence that weight-loss drugs like Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s (LLY.N) Zepbound can cut heart disease risk, treat sleep apnea and address other health issues may help convince more men to use them, five doctors who prescribe the medicines regularly told Reuters.
 
Men prefer to shed extra pounds with diet and exercise changes before reaching for drugs, if they address their weight at all, doctors and three healthcare industry analysts said in interviews.
 

Women are far less hesitant to seek a physician’s help with weight loss and management, they said.
 
The “typical weight management program is female predominant in our clinic. It’s almost two out of three patients are women, and that’s pretty much common across the country,” said Dr. Robert Kushner, obesity medicine researcher at Northwestern’s Feinberg School of Medicine.
 
Female patients accounted for at least 78% of total prescriptions for Wegovy and 76% or more total prescriptions for Zepbound between January and March, according to U.S. data from IQVIA (IQV.N).
 

 

/by
You might also like
Novo NordiskNovo Nordisk inks potential $255M Deal with EraCal, targets another obesity asset
WegovyInsight: Wegovy weight-loss injection factory plagued by sterile-safety failures
MoneyRealizing the value of obesity drugs
WegovyStrong U.S. demand eases pressure on Novo to show weight-loss drug’s health benefits
Novo NordiskNovo takes aim at Lilly’s Zepbound in head-to-head trial versus Wegovy combo
Novo NordiskAbout 3.6 mln Medicare beneficiaries could be eligible for Wegovy coverage, study shows
Novo NordiskNovo Nordisk briefly overtakes LVMH as Europe’s most valuable company
Novo NordiskNovo ends semaglutide kidney study early due to strong efficacy signals
Pharma people on the move: Spring 2024 RoundupModernaModerna COVID/flu combo vaccine superior to separate shots in trial
PharmaLive