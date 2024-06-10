Added health benefits of Wegovy, Zepbound could attract more men, doctors say

Women are far less hesitant to seek a physician’s help with weight loss and management, they said.

The “typical weight management program is female predominant in our clinic. It’s almost two out of three patients are women, and that’s pretty much common across the country,” said Dr. Robert Kushner, obesity medicine researcher at Northwestern’s Feinberg School of Medicine.

Female patients accounted for at least 78% of total prescriptions for Wegovy and 76% or more total prescriptions for Zepbound between January and March, according to U.S. data from IQVIA (IQV.N).