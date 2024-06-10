https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png 0 0 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-06-10 06:06:302024-06-10 09:30:05Added health benefits of Wegovy, Zepbound could attract more men, doctors say
Added health benefits of Wegovy, Zepbound could attract more men, doctors say
June 10 (Reuters) – Evidence that weight-loss drugs like Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s (LLY.N) Zepbound can cut heart disease risk, treat sleep apnea and address other health issues may help convince more men to use them, five doctors who prescribe the medicines regularly told Reuters.
Men prefer to shed extra pounds with diet and exercise changes before reaching for drugs, if they address their weight at all, doctors and three healthcare industry analysts said in interviews.