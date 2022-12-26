Advent to buy 50.1% stake in India’s Suven Pharma, explore merger

,

Advent to buy 50.1% stake in India’s Suven Pharma, explore merger

BENGALURU, Dec 26 (Reuters) – Private equity major Advent International will buy a 50.1% stake in Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (SUVH.NS) from its promoter Jasti family and consider merging it with a peer in its portfolio, the Indian drugmaker said on Monday.

Suven said Advent would make an additional open offer for up to 26% of the voting share capital held by public shareholders at a price of 495 rupees per share. Shares rose as much as 4.8% to 520 rupees in early trading.

The Hyderabad-based company also said Advent intends to explore merging Suven with its wholly owned Cohance Lifesciences to build a company that specializes in active pharmaceutical ingredients as well as contract development and manufacturing businesses.

“(Advent’s) experience and resources will launch the next phase of growth for Suven… It will help us offer a broader set of services,” Suven Managing Director Venkateswarlu Jasti said in a statement.

As of last close, Suven had a market capitalization of 126 billion Indian rupees ($1.52 billion) with promoter Jasti Property and Equity Holdings Private Ltd. owning 60% of the shares, according to data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 82.7800 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru and Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Merck & Co. logo sign Merck acquires Imago and its LSD1 inhibitors in $1.3B deal
cough syrup Indonesia may seek prosecution of pharma firms as child AKI deaths rise
Amgen sign Thousand Oaks California Amgen snags ChemoCentryx in $4 billion buy, slows development of atopic dermatitis drug
CrowdPharm CrowdPharm announces acquisition of Boom Ideanet
Sanofi Sanofi says any offer for Horizon Therapeutics, if made, will be in cash
Maiden Pharmaceuticals India tells Gambia it is probing childrens' deaths linked to India-made drugs
David Marek, Myovant Sciences Weeks after Rejecting First Offer, Myovant Agrees to Acquisition by Sumitovant
PureTech and Nektar call off rumored merger