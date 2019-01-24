Ad Header

Health insurers team up with IBM on blockchain project

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Thursday, January 24th, 2019

 

Jan 24 (Reuters) – A group of health insurers including CVS Health Corp’s Aetna, have teamed up with IBM Corp to create a blockchain network aimed at cutting costs in the healthcare industry.

The companies intend to use blockchain technology, which allows the sharing of databases across a network of computers, for processing claims and payments and to maintain directories, they said in a joint statement.

Other companies involved in the project are health insurers Anthem Inc, Health Care Service Corp and financial services company PNC Bank.

 

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/health-insurers-blockchain/aetna-other-health-insurers-team-up-with-ibm-on-blockchain-project-idUSL3N1ZO593

