African drugmaker Aspen bets on GLP-1 drugs to boost profit

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 3 (Reuters) – Aspen Pharmacare (APNJ.J), opens new tab fell short of its targeted mid-single digit growth in core profit on Tuesday, but is betting on GLP-1 drug contracts to boost future earnings.

Aspen’s shares shed 13.23% to 213.60 rand by market close.

For the year to June 30, Africa’s biggest drugmaker recorded normalised headline earnings per share of 14.92 rand, little changed from the 14.98 rand a year earlier.

At its half-year results, Aspen had guided mid-single digit growth in normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for its 2024 financial year.

While it achieved a record second-half normalised EBITDA of 6.1 billion rand, up 17% compared to the first half, EBITDA for the full period rose only 1% to 11.3 billion rand ($628.77 million).