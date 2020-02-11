After Settlement with Lilly, Eagle Pharma Gets Pemfexy Go-Ahead from FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ Pemfexy (pemetrexed for injection), what it is calling a branded alternative to Eli Lilly and Co.’s Alimta.

On December 13, 2019, Eagle and Eli Lilly reached a settlement, which allowed the FDA to shift the approval from tentative to final. The December announcement allowed for an initial limited entry of Pemfexy into the market on February 1, 2020, with an uncapped entry on April 1, 2020. The lawsuits were over patents.

The FDA gave tentative approval for the drug in 2018, but the holdup was over patent issues.

Pemfexy is a ready-to-dilute formulation of pemetrexed indicated for locally advanced or metastatic nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in combination with cisplatin; for locally advanced or metastatic nonsquamous NSCLC that hasn’t progressed after four cycles of platinum-based first-line chemotherapy, as maintenance treatment; for locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC after previous chemotherapy as a single agent; and for malignant pleural mesothelioma that can’t be treated surgically or for patients who are otherwise not eligible for surgery in combination with cisplatin.

“We are pleased to receive final approval from FDA and look forward to making Pemfexy available to the patients who can benefit,” said Scott Tarriff, Eagle’s chief executive officer. “Our initial market exclusivity for Pemfexy represents a significant opportunity for Eagle and builds on the successes of our expanding presence in the oncology space.”