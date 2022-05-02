Agency Habitat: 2022

Agency Habitat

2733 Cullen Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107

817-332-4600 • [email protected] • agencyhabitat.com

QUICK FACTS

Accounts

Account wins 10

Active business clients 18

Brands by 2021 sales

Brand-product accounts held 13

$25 million or less 5

$25 million-$50 million 4

$50 million-$100 million 3

$100 million-$500 million 1

Services Mix

Healthcare 60%

Branding/identity 40%

Client Roster

Alastin

Asiri Skin Health

Candela

Crown Laboratories

Cutera

Dermatology San Antonio

Dermavant Sciences

Direct Orthopedic Care

Endo Aesthetics

Ferris Manufacturing

Journey Medical

Mission Pharmacal

Ortho Dermatologics

Sanara MedTech

Smith & Nephew

Urgo

In 2021, Agency Habitat experienced a well-rounded year of growth, according to the leadership team. “We saw an increase in revenue from both existing and new business clients resulting in additional hires and agency expansion,” management says. New healthcare clients included Javara, Mission Pharmacal, Asiri Skin Health, Candela Medical, and Veru Pharma. These new additions made up 35 percent of our growth revenue.”

Recent Accomplishments

“We also expanded our services with many of our existing clients,” agency executives say. “Endo Pharmaceuticals, Journey Medical, and Dermavant Sciences all assigned us to additional product accounts allowing 65 percent of our growth to come from existing clients and relationships. With these numbers in mind, the Agency Habitat team exceeded our original 2021 projections by $2.4 million dollars, ending with an agency revenue of over $9 million.”

Profits aside, agency mangers say another accomplishment was the launch of AviClear, which Agency Habitat launched in two months at the beginning of 2022.

This was “after a previous client was hired on as Cutera’s marketing director and called us saying he needed someone he could trust in his corner,” agency executives say. “While this was the quickest launch our agency has ever done in this space, we are excited for the 40 selected KOLs to receive their devices this month and to begin seeing unpaid reviews and treatments feedback on the market.”

Structure and Services

Agency Habitat is a full-service marketing agency dedicated to creative excellence when it comes to content development and digital experiences. “Our philosophy is driven by smart collaboration with clients, combined with a comprehensive offering of services: brand strategy, planning, project management, identity development, design, illustration, storytelling, copywriting, production, insight reporting, analytics … you name it,” management says. “And our teams have robust support staff and specialists to bring client ambitions to fruition.” Agency Habitat has an A/V production team featuring videographers, photographers, motion-graphic artists and animators, as well as a digital development team with SEO experts, e-commerce strategists, front- and back-end developers, and UI/UX experts. Community management, organic/paid social strategy and media buying/planning round out the agency’s services.

“Proudly headquartered in burgeoning Fort Worth, Texas, Agency Habitat is nationwide,” management says. “We partner with clients across the U.S. in fields including cosmetics, dermatology, aesthetics, women’s health, wound care and clinical research – and that’s just in the health/beauty space.”

Management says, “At Agency Habitat, we’re proud of our work for a diverse range of brands and products. We’re equally proud of our relationships with clients. With an understanding of the essentials – sound strategy and in-depth understanding of clients’ visions and goals – we will succeed together.”

Future Plans

As the agency continues to grow, our sights are set on leveraging our expertise in the medical advertising space to expand more of our patient-facing marketing efforts,” the leadership team says. “With social and digital media forcing quick modernization for all industries, Agency Habitat set up a unique, in-house content creation model that was built to keep up with the rising demand for quick-turn content that’s both appealing to customers and compliant with industry regulations.”

The agency’s state-of-the-art facility in Fort Worth allows for a more streamlined content creation process, with production and strategists working side-by-side to better communicate and collaborate with clients in order to overcome any challenges that may arise.

Philanthropy/Citizenship

In the last year, our philanthropic efforts have been centered close to home,” agency leaders say. “Since 2020, our agency has participated in a ‘Random Acts of Kindness’ campaign that involves agency personnel splitting up and giving out a total of $10,000 to the people of Fort Worth in the form of spontaneous cash gifts or larger packages based on nominations from our social media followers.”

Additionally, the agency has helped Braver Together, a local organization, with their branding, website and storytelling efforts as they sought to minimize the inequity faced by people of color in one of Fort Worth’s most historic districts. The pro bono work included sending a small team out to film their roundtable events, learn the history of the district and edit together a mission-statement video that would allow them to raise more funds for the grants that would allow the people of that district to propose and build the vital infrastructure they need to help keep their community alive.”