Agency’s New 3D Model Gives Inside Look into COVID-19 Virus

Klick Health open-sources 3D illustration and animation video showing internal genetic material to better illustrate how virus replicates

TORONTO, ON/NEW YORK, NY – April 20, 2020 – Klick Health today made the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 virus) 3D model it designed available as an open-source asset to news media and others looking to visually represent the COVID-19 virus with as much detail and accuracy as possible. It is available for download as an illustration and video animation at covid19.klick.com.

The Klick COVID-19 virus model, created by the company’s scientific visualization team, is more complete than most models currently being shown because it includes both internal and external structures.

In addition to showing the surface proteins on the outside of the virus, the new model highlights the internal nucleocapsid that contains the virus’ genetic material (RNA), which instructs the virus to infect cells and replicate.

In related news, to help frontline healthcare professionals combating COVID-19, Klick recently donated 350,000 masks, and 1,000 face shields, as well as 1,000 of the intubation boxes it created with Humber River Hospital. It also recently established the Frontlines.Health Foundation to fund the materials and production of additional intubation boxes, masks, and other forms of PPE.

About Klick Health

Klick Health is the world’s largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences. For over two decades, Klick has been laser focused on developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to maximize their full market potential. Klick has been named Agency of the Year six times over the last eight years by the industry’s leading publications. The Klick group of companies—Klick Health and Sensei Labs—is an ecosystem of brilliant minds working to maximize the full potential of their people and clients. Established in 1997, Klick has teams in New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, and across North America. Klick has consistently been named a Best Managed Company and Great Place to Work. In the last year alone, the company has been recognized with 11 Best Workplace awards, including Best Workplaces for Women, Employee-Recommended Workplaces, Most Admired Corporate Cultures, and Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators. For more information, go to covid19.klick.com.

For more information, please contact:

Sheryl Steinberg, VP, Communications, Klick Health

416-214-4977 ext. 2412 Email: [email protected]