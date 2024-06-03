Agios Pharmaceuticals’ blood disorder drug succeeds in late-stage study

June 3 (Reuters) – Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO.O) said on Monday its experimental treatment for an inherited blood disorder met the main goal in a late-stage study.
 
The drug candidate, mitapivat, significantly reduced the need for blood transfusion in adult patients with transfusion-dependent alpha—or beta-thalassemia.
 
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder that affects the body’s ability to produce haemoglobin and healthy red blood cells.
 
The company plans to submit a marketing application for mitapivat in alpha- or beta- thalassemia patients, regardless of transfusion needs, to the U.S. health regulator by the end of this year.
 
Source: Reuters

