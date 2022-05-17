https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/BioSpaceAgioslogo5-17-2022.jpg 350 625 BioSpace https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png BioSpace 2022-05-17 09:30:03 2022-05-17 12:03:42 Agios' pivot to late-stage projects results in loss of 50 jobs