AI fails to detect depression signs in social media posts by Black Americans, study finds

March 28 (Reuters) – Analyzing social media using artificial intelligence may pick up signals of depression in white Americans but not in Black counterparts, according to a study that highlights the risk of training AI models for healthcare-related tasks without data from diverse racial and ethnic groups.
 
The AI model used for the study was more than three times less predictive for depression when applied to Black people who use Meta Platforms’ (META.O) Facebook than for white people, the researchers reported.
 

“Race seems to have been especially neglected in work on language-based assessment of mental illness,” the authors of the U.S. study wrote in a report published in PNAS, the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
 
Previous research on social media posts had indicated that people who frequently use first-person pronouns, such as I, me or mine, and certain categories of words, such as self-deprecating terms, are at higher risk for depression.
 
For the new study, researchers used an “off the shelf” AI tool to analyze language in posts from 868 volunteers, including equal numbers of Black and white adults who shared other characteristics such as age and gender.
 
All participants also completed a validated questionnaire used by healthcare providers to screen for depression.

 

/by
You might also like
White HouseThe industry impact of President Biden’s Executive Order
SearchSearch: the next generation
COVID TestAs the pandemic wanes
BayerAWS announces AWS HealthScribe, a new generative AI-powered service that automatically creates clinical documentation 
laptop, stethescopeOverwhelmed Doctors, Under-supported MSLs
Boehringer IngelheimBoehringer Ingelheim targets stroma-rich cancers in potential $509M AI deal
CDC, Wild to Mild Flue Vaccine campaign‘Wild to Mild’: CDC plans new digital flu vaccine campaign
BayerBayer and Hurdle launch precision health strategic partnership
US CDC alerts healthcare providers of increase in meningococcal diseaseBristol Myers SquibbBristol Myers’ bowel disease drug fails in late-stage study
PharmaLive