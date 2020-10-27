Airplane COVID-19 risk ‘very low’ with masks, other actions, report finds

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Transmission risks of COVID-19 during airline flights are very low and below other routine activities during the pandemic such as grocery shopping or going out to dinner, when using face coverings and taking other steps, researchers at the Harvard School of Public Health said Tuesday

The report found transmission risks can be “reduced to very low levels through the combination of layered infection control measures.”

The report, funded by Airlines for America – a trade group representing American Airlines, United Airlines UAL.O, Delta Air Lines DAL.N and others – and a consortium of aircraft and equipment manufacturers and airport operators, comes as U.S. airlines lose billions of dollars a month as passenger demand remains down 65% year on year because of the coronavirus.

U.S. carriers are operating just 50% the flights they did in 2019. Some carriers have recently announced new plans to end blocking of middle seats during the pandemic.

The Aviation Public Health Initiative team at Harvard recommended strategies to mitigate transmission risk on aircraft, during boarding and exiting.