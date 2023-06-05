Akero says NASH drug shown to reduce liver fat by 65% in some patients

June 5 (Reuters) – Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO.O) said on Monday data from a mid-stage study showed its experimental therapy reduced liver fat by 65% in certain patients with a type of fatty liver disease called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

The drug, efruxifermin, also met secondary efficacy goals when tested alongside a diabetes treatment belonging to a class of drugs known as GLP-1 receptor agonists in the trial.

Efruxifermin is being tested as a potential therapy for patients with diabetes due to NASH, who are already being treated with the diabetes drug, to see if the combined drugs have an added benefit.

The side-effect profile of its experimental drug was similar to that seen in previous studies, Akero said. Most of the patients with NASH suffer with type 2 diabetes, it added.

NASH has no approved treatments and the disease is the fastest-growing cause of liver transplants in developed countries.