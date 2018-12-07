Akorn shares fall after Delaware court rules in favor of Fresenius
WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) – The Delaware Supreme Court said in a court filing on Friday that Germany’s Fresenius SE (FREG.DE) properly terminated its merger agreement with Akorn Inc (AKRX.O), sending shares of the U.S generic drugmaker down more than 30 percent.
Friday’s ruling upholds a decision from the Delaware Chancery Court in October that Fresenius could walk away from the deal valued at over $4 billion.
Fresenius terminated the deal in April, a year after agreeing to acquire Akorn, and cited evidence of misconduct in reporting of drug development data to U.S. healthcare regulators.
Akorn’s shares were down 35.8 percent at $3.61 on Friday morning.
Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-akorn-m-a-fresenius-ruling/akorn-shares-fall-after-delaware-court-rules-in-favor-of-fresenius-idUSKBN1O61ZP
Ad Right Top
MedAdNews
Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.
October 2018 Focus: Top 50 Pharma, Company of the Year and more!