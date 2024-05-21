Aktis to collaborate with Eli Lilly on cancer therapies

May 21 (Reuters) – Aktis Oncology said on Tuesday it will collaborate with Eli Lilly (LLY.N) to develop cancer therapies, making it eligible for milestone payments of up to $1.1 billion and royalties on sales.

The Boston-based drug developer will use its proprietary technology along with Lilly’s expertise in oncology drugs to develop therapies for a range of solid tumors.

The company will receive an upfront payment of $60 million as part of the deal and Lilly will receive worldwide rights to commercialize some of the radiotherapies and diagnostic products discovered by Aktis.