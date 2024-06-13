https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png 0 0 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-06-13 07:12:312024-06-13 09:33:00Alchem accused of pharma price fixing by EU watchdog
Alchem accused of pharma price fixing by EU watchdog
BRUSSELS, June 13 (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators has accused Indian drugmaker Alchem International of taking part in a pharmaceutical cartel to fix prices of a key ingredient, which could lead to a hefty fine for the company.
The European Commission, which acts as the EU competition watchdog, said it had sent a statement of objections to Alchem, laying out its charges.
The Commission suspects Alchem of breaching EU antitrust rules by participating in a cartel with other drugmakers involving the ingredient N-Butylbromide Scopolamine/Hyoscine (SNBB), which is used to make the abdominal antispasmodic drug Buscopan and its generic version.