Alchem accused of pharma price fixing by EU watchdog

BRUSSELS, June 13 (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators has accused Indian drugmaker Alchem International of taking part in a pharmaceutical cartel to fix prices of a key ingredient, which could lead to a hefty fine for the company.

The European Commission, which acts as the EU competition watchdog, said it had sent a statement of objections to Alchem, laying out its charges.

The Commission suspects Alchem of breaching EU antitrust rules by participating in a cartel with other drugmakers involving the ingredient N-Butylbromide Scopolamine/Hyoscine (SNBB), which is used to make the abdominal antispasmodic drug Buscopan and its generic version.