Aldeyra Therapeutics’ skin disease drug succeeds in mid-stage study

,

Aldeyra Therapeutics’ skin disease drug succeeds in mid-stage study

Dec 19 (Reuters) – Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX.O) said on Tuesday its experimental drug to treat a type of chronic skin disease was safe and well tolerated in a mid-stage study.

The drug, ADX‑629, also helped reduce the severity of eczema symptoms in adult patients with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis, the Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said.

ADX‑629 belongs to a class of medicines called RASP modulators designed to reduce levels of specific inflammation-causing chemical compounds.

Atopic dermatitis is characterized by itchy, dry, and inflamed skin and affects about 16.5 million adults and more than 9.6 million children in the United States, according to Aldeyra.

Reporting by Mariam Sunny and Puyaan Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva and Tasim Zahid

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Woman, mental anguish Sumitomo, Otsuka’s schizophrenia candidate fails Phase III trials
skin lesion, hidradenitis Acelyrin’s lead asset izokibep fails in late-stage hidradenitis suppurativa trial
Seagen Seagen's breast cancer therapy meets main goal in late-stage study
GlaxoSmithKline, GSK GSK's cancer drug Jemperli meets overall survival goal in late-stage trial
MRSAReuters Health Newer antibiotic effective against deadly staph infection in trial
AbbVie AbbVie's migraine drug scores another Phase III win
Eli Lilly Lilly drug slows Alzheimer's by 60% for mildly impaired patients in trial
Bayer Bayer says Parkinson's stem cell therapy improves symptoms in initial trial