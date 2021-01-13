Alexion pauses enrollment for COVID-19 study testing its rare blood-disorder drug

(Reuters) – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc on Wednesday paused enrollment in a late-stage study testing its rare blood-disorder drug in adults with severe COVID-19 requiring mechanical ventilation.

The decision is based on a recommendation from an independent data monitoring committee, which highlighted the lack of data on the effectiveness of the drug, Ultomiris, when added to existing standard of care, the company said.

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-alexion-pharms-stu/alexion-pauses-enrollment-for-covid-19-study-testing-its-rare-blood-disorder-drug-idUSKBN29I30I