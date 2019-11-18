Alkermes, based in Dublin, is acquiring Boston-based Rodin Therapeutics for $100 million up front and up to $850 million in milestone payments.

Rodin focuses on developing small molecule therapeutics for synaptopathies, which are diseases of the central nervous system related to a dysfunction of synapses. Rodin has been working to develop first-in-class, orally-available, brain-permeable drugs for this class of diseases by engineering molecules that target specific histone deacetylase (HDAC) complexes. Inhibition of the HDAC-co-repressor of repressor element-1 silencing transcription factor (CoREST) complex is thought to reactivate neuron gene expression, improve existing synapses and promote the growth and creation of new synapses.

“Synaptic loss and dysfunction are associated with certain clinical symptoms regardless of the underlying pathology,” said Craig Hopkinson, Alkermes’ chief medical officer and senior vice president of Medicines Development and Medical Affairs. “The platform that Rodin has developed may offer potential utility across a broad spectrum of neuropsychiatric, neurodegenerative and neurodevelopment disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington’s disease, frontotemporal dementia and depression. In addition, this novel science could have potential applicability in oncology and hematological disorders.”

Alkermes indicates it plans to advance Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling activities for several of Rodin’s preclinical assets, potentially prioritizing them ahead of future clinical development of Rodin’s initial clinical candidate. Alkermes also says it will continue Rodin’s preclinical program on a subset of frontotemporal dementia patients that have an inherited mutation of the progranulin gene (FTD-GRN) and exploratory work in hematological disorders and oncology.