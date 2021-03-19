All FCB Health Network Staff Have Monday Off for “H Day,” to Mark One Year of Working From Home

All FCB Health Network Staff Have Monday Off for “ WF H Day,” to Mark One Year of Working From Home

FCB Health Network is giving all of its more than 2,700 people the day off on Monday, March 22 for what leadership has coined “H Day,” the one-year anniversary of the closure of its brick-and-mortar offices due to COVID-19.

In a leaked all-staff memo, President & CEO Dana Maiman wrote, “ALL OF YOU proved that we are an extremely strong network of incredibly resilient individuals. You passionately took up the challenge, openly welcoming the office into your homes, and continued to bring your energy and brilliance to our clients and brands and each other in spite of everything we were living through.”

She continued, “In recognition of giving work a place in YOUR home, we want to give something back on this first anniversary of WFH. So on Monday, March 22, 2021, we want to remove the WF from WFH — and make home, just home again. On this WFH Day, we will close business across the network, and sincerely encourage you to take the day to unplug, rest and enjoy being home.”

WFH Day video