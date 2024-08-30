Alnylam shares slide after heart drug data fails to impress investors

Aug 30 (Reuters) – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY.O) shares fell nearly 11% before the bell on Friday, after data for its closely watched heart drug fell short of heightened investor expectations.

The company’s shares have climbed more than 70% since it disclosed early results of the late-stage study of the drug, vutrisiran, in June.

Vutrisiran was tested in patients with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM), where function of the heart muscles is restricted due to the accumulation of irregular proteins.