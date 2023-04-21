Altria faces first trial over claims it helped market Juul to teens

Next week’s trial before Orrick will mark the second time one of those cases goes before a jury. An earlier trial, in a case brought by the state of Minnesota, ended in a settlement on Monday as it was nearing its end, although the terms have yet to be disclosed.

“Most of the allegations raised in this suit occurred years before we made a minority economic investment in Juul,” Altria said in a statement on Thursday. “We believe this case lacks merit and will defend ourselves vigorously.”

The school district did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The school district sued both Juul and Altria in 2019. It accused Juul of deliberately appealing to under-18 consumers with sweet flavors and eye-catching social media campaigns, and Altria of helping by letting Juul use its sales force and including Juul advertisements in its Marlboro cigarette products.

Juul has since settled the school district’s lawsuit and most of the similar claims against it, paying more than $1 billion to 48 states and territories $1.7 billion to individuals and local government entities.

Altria last month announced that it had given up its investment in Juul in exchange for some of Juul’s intellectual property. As of December, its share of Juul was valued at $250 million, down from $12.8 billion in 2018.

Juul in 2019 pulled most of its e-cigarette flavors from the market and halted much of its advertising under pressure from regulators. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last June briefly banned the products, though it put the ban on hold and agreed to reconsider after the company appealed.

The head of the FDA’s center for tobacco products said last year that adolescent e-cigarette use in the United States remained at “concerning levels” and posed a serious public health risk. Federal health officials said last October that an estimated 2.55 million U.S. middle and high school students reported using e-cigarettes during a four-month span earlier in 2022.

