Alyson Popa joins Peregrine Market Access as account supervisor

Saratoga Springs, NY—Peregrine Market Access, a full-service consulting, communications, and commercialization partner for the life sciences industry, welcomes Alyson Popa to the account services department.

In her role as an account supervisor, Popa fosters positive relationships with assigned clients, oversees projects from development through execution, and contributes to brand strategy. She has more than 20 years of experience in communications, including 7 years dedicated to the pharmaceutical industry. Her work has spanned multiple therapeutic areas, including cardiology, neurology, and orphan diseases.

“Alyson is a great addition to our team,” said Ryan Collazo, VP, account director at Peregrine Market Access. “With her extensive background in marketing strategy and strong communication skills, Alyson will be instrumental in helping our clients achieve their market access goals.”

“Having talented people like Alyson as part of our organization is what defines us as a company and makes us more competitive in the industry,” said Scott Neverett, partner, director of human resources at Peregrine Market Access.

Popa earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism mass communication and a master’s degree in integrated marketing communication from St. Bonaventure University in Bonaventure, New York. She will be working out of Peregrine’s Saratoga Springs office.

About Peregrine Market Access

Peregrine Market Access is a leading consulting, communications, and commercialization partner for the life sciences industry that’s on a mission to redefine the way healthcare is valued. The Peregrine group of companies includes the following: Communications Agency; Contract Account and Sales Team; Digital Modeling; Market Insights; Publication and Media Strategy; Reimbursement Solutions; Strategy and Consulting; and Value Chain Public Relations. Through its work with pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, Peregrine helps people living with chronic and/or life-threatening conditions to gain access to FDA-approved diagnostics and treatments. Peregrine Market Access is nationally recognized as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies by Inc. 5000 and is certified as a Great Place to Work®. The company is headquartered in Saratoga Springs, New York, and also has offices in Santa Monica, California and Paris, France. Learn more at PeregrineMarketAccess.com.

