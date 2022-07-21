Amazon makes deeper health push with $3.49 billion One Medical deal

July 21 (Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said on Thursday it would buy primary care firm One Medical (ONEM.O) for $3.49 billion, adding brick-and-mortar doctors’ offices to its arsenal as the e-commerce giant pushes deeper into healthcare.

The all-cash deal heralds a dramatic expansion of Amazon’s healthcare ambitions, having piloted virtual care visits for Amazon employees in Seattle in 2019 before offering such services to other employers and in other cities under the Amazon Care brand.

“We think healthcare is high on the list of experiences that need reinvention,” said Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services.

In One Medical, Amazon is aiming to acquire a company with brand-name customers such as Airbnb Inc (ABNB.O) and Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google, according to its website.

One Medical is a primary care provider that offers both telehealth services and options to meet doctors in person at its 182 offices, scattered across 25 markets in the United States.