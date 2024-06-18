Amazon Pharmacy expands $5 monthly subscription to Medicare patients

June 18 (Reuters) – Amazon.com’s (AMZN.O) pharmacy unit said on Tuesday it is expanding eligibility for its monthly subscription service, which covers a range of generic drugs, to those enrolled in government-backed Medicare insurance plans.

Amazon has worked to lure customers away from more established pharmacies like CVS (CVS.N) and Walgreens (WBA.O) since launching its pharmacy unit in 2020.

With the expansion, Amazon said over 50 million more people will be eligible to use the service, known as RxPass, which was launched for U.S. Prime members in January 2023 and is priced at $5 a month.