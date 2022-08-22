Amazon, UnitedHealth among bidders for Signify Health, Bloomberg reports

Aug 22 (Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) and CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) are bidding separately for home health services provider Signify Health Inc (SGFY.N), Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Amazon’s reported interest is the latest sign of the e-retailer’s ambitions in healthcare, and comes a month after it agreed to buy One Medical (ONEM.O), which operates brick-and-mortar doctor’s offices and offers telehealth services, for $3.49 billion.

UnitedHealth has submitted the highest bid for Signify, in excess of $30 a share, while Amazon’s offer is close behind, Bloomberg reported.

Dallas, Texas-based Signify’s shares surged 36.8% to $29 in premarket trading on Monday. At those levels, the company would have a market capitalization of $6.8 billion.

Signify will hold a board meeting on Monday to discuss the bids, and final bids are expected by Sept. 6, Bloomberg said.