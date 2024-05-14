Ambient data in clinical trials: the future of patient-reported outcomes

By Anthony Mikulaschek, IQVIA

Today, there are a variety of ways that technology is integrated into clinical trials, and as the trial landscape develops, so does the role of technology. Methods of capturing patient reported outcomes (PROs) have evolved over the years, as seen with the shift from paper to electronic assessments, and the next generation of data capture is here. The use of wearables and personal devices to capture patient data electronically has expanded as sponsors embrace decentralized clinical trial (DCT) elements within their trial design. Hybrid trial models, which include a mix of both on-site and DCT aspects, have become increasingly popular, especially as sponsors prioritize patient centric methods of data capture.

Collecting patient data through electronic PROs (ePROs) or electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOAs) has been integral for patient centricity. These tools allow sponsors to meet patients where they are to gather real-time insights directly from the source, boosting patient retention and engagement. ePROs and eCOAs improve clinical trial outcomes with additional data points around a patient’s experience. However, the addition of consumer technologies that can collect ambient data points is poised to enhance outcomes even more, bringing treatments faster to those who need them most.

The future is bright

The next generation of technology for clinical trials is already intertwined into patients’ lives. Tools like home pods, smart assistants and smart watches can provide new types of ambient data to inform clinical trial progress.

Ambient data can identify new patterns and signals from the patient that cannot be captured through sporadic conversations. Things such as tone, inflection or emotion state can be identified to reflect the patient’s state and shed even more light into individual experience. Additionally, the location and impact of activities can be measured in real-time with personalized interactions through the capabilities of smart watches. The combination of the data accumulated, from both traditional ePROs/eCOAs and consumer technologies like home pods or smart assistance, may open the door for additional, otherwise unrecognizable signals or outcomes.

The goal of ePROs and eCOAs is to better inform clinical trials, ultimately helping to bring safer, more effective therapies to market faster. Ambient data collection can provide even further details around the patient experience to ramp up trial efficiency and sharpen insights.

How to get there

Consumer technology has the potential to be a major asset within clinical trials, but there are a few factors that impact the integration of these tools.

Trust – Building trust between patients and the technology is critical. Without trust, the level of patient reliance on and confidence in the tool will diminish. It will take a collaborative effort between industry leaders as well as global health authorities to begin to foster a sense of trust and comfort. Regulatory bodies need to be engaged, and new use cases must be explored to provide the foundation of trust for consumer technology within trials.

– Building trust between patients and the technology is critical. Without trust, the level of patient reliance on and confidence in the tool will diminish. It will take a collaborative effort between industry leaders as well as global health authorities to begin to foster a sense of trust and comfort. Regulatory bodies need to be engaged, and new use cases must be explored to provide the foundation of trust for consumer technology within trials. Regulations – As the process of establishing regulations around technology that interacts with patients is lengthy, it is critical that regulatory bodies are engaged in the discussion. The use of innovative technology relies on the input of health authorities, to not only build trust but to showcase how ambient data can improve patient experience and clinical outcomes.

– As the process of establishing regulations around technology that interacts with patients is lengthy, it is critical that regulatory bodies are engaged in the discussion. The use of innovative technology relies on the input of health authorities, to not only build trust but to showcase how ambient data can improve patient experience and clinical outcomes. Use cases – New use cases that focus on the integration of ambient data capture within clinical trials will help build both the credibility and feasibility of these methods. The validation of use cases highlights that devices such as home pods or smart assistants can be an asset in gathering further insight into patient experience. Sponsors, regulatory bodies and patients alike will require proven applications of ambient data collection tools within clinical trials prior to integration.

While ambient data offers transformative potential for clinical trials, bridging the gap between its promise and the current readiness of the clinical trial infrastructure to leverage consumer technologies remains a critical challenge. Enhancing clinical trial outcomes and accelerating the delivery of superior treatments are key goals for the industry. Ambient data, with its deeper insights, can unveil unique opportunities for innovation.

Building trust with patients, engaging regulatory authorities and demonstrating the reliability of ambient data through concrete use cases are essential steps forward. The success of this integration depends on a collaborative effort across the industry, calling for unity among leaders, regulators and patients towards a common goal. Adopting these measures can transform ambient data into a pivotal element of clinical trial innovation, paving the way for a future where comprehensive patient data drives the development of safer, more effective therapies.