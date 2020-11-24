American Healthcare in 2021: What Should Providers, Patients, & Citizens Expect?

Thu, Dec 3, 2020 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM EST

Register Now

What will happen to healthcare in the United States when the election is over, the Supreme Court has heard arguments to declare the ACA unconstitutional, the coronavirus is still infecting Americans, and the political landscape is a little less uncertain? No one knows for sure, but Dr. Kent Bottles certainly has his opinions and will provide them by looking into his crystal ball and analyzing perspectives from key opinion leaders in the field. As Kent likes to quote, “Prediction is very difficult, especially if it’s about the future” (Nobel Physics laureate Nils Bohr) and “It is far better to foresee even without certainty than not to foresee at all” (Henri Poincare). Join us for this lively webinar where we will:

1. Understand how the ACA will change in 2021.

2. Discuss how the Covid-19 crisis will transform healthcare and society in the future.

3. Analyze how the new Congress will legislate in the healthcare arena.

4. Explore how the new political landscape will affect hospitals, doctors, patients, and pharmaceutical companies.