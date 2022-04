Amgen & AstraZeneca Unveil New Animated “Be You” Severe Asthma DTC Campaign

This week, Amgen and AstraZeneca unveiled their first, direct-to-consumer U.S. advertising campaign in severe asthma called “Be You.”

Launching ahead of Asthma & Allergy Awareness Month in May, the “Be You” campaign leverages visually distinct animated characters who don’t let their disease define them. Severe asthma is a complex disease, and every patient is unique. The campaign aims to raise awareness about a new severe asthma medicine called TEZSPIRE™ (tezepelumab-ekko), which was recently approved in the U.S. for the add-on maintenance treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma. TEZSPIRE is not indicated for the relief of acute bronchospasm or status asthmaticus.

For more information on TEZSPIRE, including the new TV spot, visit www.tezspire.com.

Tezspire™ (tezepelumab-ekko) U.S. Indication

Tezspire is a first-in-class medicine indicated for the add-on maintenance treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma.

Tezspire is not indicated for the relief of acute bronchospasm or status asthmaticus.

Tezspire™ (tezepelumab-ekko) Important Safety Information

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Known hypersensitivity to tezepelumab-ekko or excipients.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hypersensitivity Reactions

Hypersensitivity reactions (e.g., rash and allergic conjunctivitis) can occur following administration of TEZSPIRE. These reactions can occur within hours of administration, but in some instances have a delayed onset (i.e., days). In the event of a hypersensitivity reaction, initiate appropriate treatment as clinically indicated and then consider the benefits and risks for the individual patient to determine whether to continue or discontinue treatment with TEZSPIRE.

Acute Asthma Symptoms or Deteriorating Disease

TEZSPIRE should not be used to treat acute asthma symptoms, acute exacerbations, acute bronchospasm, or status asthmaticus.

Abrupt Reduction of Corticosteroid Dosage

Do not discontinue systemic or inhaled corticosteroids abruptly upon initiation of therapy with TEZSPIRE. Reductions in corticosteroid dose, if appropriate, should be gradual and performed under the direct supervision of a physician. Reduction in corticosteroid dose may be associated with systemic withdrawal symptoms and/or unmask conditions previously suppressed by systemic corticosteroid therapy.

Parasitic (Helminth) Infection

It is unknown if TEZSPIRE will influence a patient’s response against helminth infections. Treat patients with pre-existing helminth infections before initiating therapy with TEZSPIRE. If patients become infected while receiving TEZSPIRE and do not respond to anti-helminth treatment, discontinue TEZSPIRE until infection resolves.

Live Attenuated Vaccines

The concomitant use of TEZSPIRE and live attenuated vaccines has not been evaluated. The use of live attenuated vaccines should be avoided in patients receiving TEZSPIRE.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥3%) are pharyngitis, arthralgia, and back pain.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

There are no available data on TEZSPIRE use in pregnant women to evaluate for any drug-associated risk of major birth defects, miscarriage, or other adverse maternal or fetal outcomes. Placental transfer of monoclonal antibodies such as Tezepelumab-ekko is greater during the third trimester of pregnancy; therefore, potential effects on a fetus are likely to be greater during the third trimester of pregnancy.

Please see the Tezspire full Prescribing Information.

You may report side effects related to AstraZeneca products by clicking here.