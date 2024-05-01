Amgen investors await weight-loss drug data

, ,
Amgen

Amgen investors await weight-loss drug data

May 1 (Reuters) – Amgen (AMGN.O) investors eyeing dramatic share price gains for rivals with successful obesity drugs will be focused on any updates the biotech company may provide on its own weight-loss drug candidates when it reports quarterly earnings on Thursday.
 
Amgen has said it expects to have first-in-human results from a small, early-stage trial of experimental oral compound AMG786 before the end of June.
 
“We are still collecting and analyzing the data,” Amgen Chief Scientific Officer Jay Bradner told Reuters in an interview.
 

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company has not disclosed the design of AMG786, saying only that it does not target hormones secreted by the digestive system called incretins.
 
Amgen’s most advanced weight loss candidate, MariTide, does target incretins and is given by injection. It joins a compound designed to activate the GLP-1 hormone associated with a feeling of fullness to an antibody that blocks activity of a different gut hormone, GIP, that has been linked to fat storage and metabolic regulation.
 
MariTide is “hitting these targets in a really different and unique way … medically this could translate into better efficacy and better durability,” Bradner said.
 
Amgen is one of several companies trying to grab a piece of the weight-loss drug pie that some analysts forecast will exceed $100 billion a year by the end of the decade.
 
Popular weight-loss drugs first used as diabetes treatments – Eli Lilly’s (LLY.N) Zepbound and Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) Wegovy, neither of which have been able to keep up with demand – are weekly injections that activate GLP-1. Zepbound is designed to also activate GIP.

 
 

/by
You might also like
Eli LillyLilly cuts annual profit view on M&A charges; Mounjaro boosts Q3 sales
Future of Amylyx’s ALS drug in question after Phase III failure
AstraZenecaAstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations
brain scanAxsome headed to FDA after Phase III Alzheimer’s agitation win
Flu vaccineVir’s GSK-backed flu vaccine candidate fails Phase II trial
Ozempic, Novo NordiskDrugmaker seeks approval for China’s first biosimilar Ozempic
MerckMerck’s pneumococcal shot claims back-to-back Phase III wins
BioNTechBioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial
J&J advances $6.475 billion settlement of talc cancer lawsuitsJ&J baby powderOzempic, Novo NordiskDenmark to restrict Ozempic, other GLP-1 drugs, to treat type 2 diabetes
PharmaLive