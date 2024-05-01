Amgen investors await weight-loss drug data

May 1 (Reuters) – Amgen (AMGN.O) investors eyeing dramatic share price gains for rivals with successful obesity drugs will be focused on any updates the biotech company may provide on its own weight-loss drug candidates when it reports quarterly earnings on Thursday.

Amgen has said it expects to have first-in-human results from a small, early-stage trial of experimental oral compound AMG786 before the end of June.

“We are still collecting and analyzing the data,” Amgen Chief Scientific Officer Jay Bradner told Reuters in an interview.