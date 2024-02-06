Amgen taking different path to weight loss windfall

Feb 6 (Reuters) – The popularity of a new generation of weight-loss medicines is inspiring a growing number of drugmakers to pursue paths emulating Eli Lilly’s (LLY.N) highly-effective Zepbound, but Amgen is taking a unique approach.

Zepbound, which promotes the most weight loss among treatment options currently on the market, stimulates two different gut hormones to fight obesity, GLP-1 and GIP.

Amgen’s (AMGN.O) most advanced experimental candidate activates GLP-1 while blocking GIP. It says its goal is quicker weight loss, less frequent dosing and possibly better weight maintenance.