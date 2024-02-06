Amgen taking different path to weight loss windfall

Feb 6 (Reuters) – The popularity of a new generation of weight-loss medicines is inspiring a growing number of drugmakers to pursue paths emulating Eli Lilly’s (LLY.N) highly-effective Zepbound, but Amgen is taking a unique approach.
 
Zepbound, which promotes the most weight loss among treatment options currently on the market, stimulates two different gut hormones to fight obesity, GLP-1 and GIP.
 
Amgen’s (AMGN.O) most advanced experimental candidate activates GLP-1 while blocking GIP. It says its goal is quicker weight loss, less frequent dosing and possibly better weight maintenance.
 

At stake is a slice of an obesity market some analysts forecast could reach as much as $150 billion a year, and a significant boost to Amgen’s current revenue growth forecast.
 
GLP-1, which releases insulin from the pancreas and promotes feelings of fullness, was first studied for diabetes, leading to Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) successful GLP-1 drug Ozempic, which under the brand name Wegovy is the top-selling treatment for weight loss.
 

