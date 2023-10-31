Amgen third-quarter sales rise 5%, profit up before charge

Oct 31 (Reuters) – Amgen (AMGN.O), which earlier this month acquired Horizon Therapeutics for $27.8 billion, said on Tuesday its third-quarter product sales rose 5% as double-digit volume growth was offset by lower prices.

Amgen said it would discuss sales of Horizon’s drugs on a conference call with analysts and investors, but raised its post-acquisition forecast for full-year sales to between $28 billion and $28.4 billion from a previous estimate of $26.6 billion to $27.4 billion.

The California-based biotech also raised the low end of its forecast range for 2023 adjusted earnings and now expects $18.20 to $18.80 per share, from $17.80 to $18.80 earlier.

Wall Street analysts, on average, have forecast 2023 earnings of $18.47 per share on revenue of $28 billion, according to LSEG data.

Horizon “is a great rare disease business … We’re confident now that we’ve officially closed and joined forces,” Amgen Chief Financial Officer Peter Griffith said in a phone interview.