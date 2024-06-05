Amgen’s drug meets main goal in late-stage study for rare disease

June 5 (Reuters) – Amgen (AMGN.O) said on Wednesday its drug to treat patients with an immune system-related condition has met the main goal of a late-stage study.

The company said its drug, Uplizna, showed a statistically significant reduction in the risk of flares related to the rare disease, compared to placebo.

The drug was being studied for the treatment of Immunoglobulin G4-related disease, which is characterized by periods of remission and unpredictable disease flares.