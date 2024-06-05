https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Amgen-logo-2.jpg 450 675 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-06-05 09:45:152024-06-05 09:59:30Amgen’s drug meets main goal in late-stage study for rare disease
Amgen’s drug meets main goal in late-stage study for rare disease
June 5 (Reuters) – Amgen (AMGN.O) said on Wednesday its drug to treat patients with an immune system-related condition has met the main goal of a late-stage study.
The company said its drug, Uplizna, showed a statistically significant reduction in the risk of flares related to the rare disease, compared to placebo.
The drug was being studied for the treatment of Immunoglobulin G4-related disease, which is characterized by periods of remission and unpredictable disease flares.