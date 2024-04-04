Amylyx Pharma to remove ALS drug from US, Canada markets

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png 0 0 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-04-04 07:52:122024-04-04 08:44:45Amylyx Pharma to remove ALS drug from US, Canada markets
April 4 (Reuters) – Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX.O) will withdraw its amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) drug – its only product in the market – from the U.S. and Canada after the treatment failed in a key late-stage trial.
The drugmaker on Thursday also announced a 70% reduction in its workforce. It had 384 full-time employees at the end of 2023.
WHY IT’S IMPORTANT:
The ALS drug, branded Relyvrio, was approved in 2022 after lobbying by patient groups who pointed to limited options to treat the potentially fatal disease.