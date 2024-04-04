Amylyx Pharma to remove ALS drug from US, Canada markets

April 4 (Reuters) – Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX.O) will withdraw its amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) drug – its only product in the market – from the U.S. and Canada after the treatment failed in a key late-stage trial.

The drugmaker on Thursday also announced a 70% reduction in its workforce. It had 384 full-time employees at the end of 2023.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT:

The ALS drug, branded Relyvrio, was approved in 2022 after lobbying by patient groups who pointed to limited options to treat the potentially fatal disease.